Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 6,809 Shares of Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,809 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pacific Gas & Electric were worth $4,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,175,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pacific Gas & Electric by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 151,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after buying an additional 7,322 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacific Gas & Electric by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Pacific Gas & Electric by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacific Gas & Electric by 200.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 59,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 39,790 shares during the period. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PCG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 target price on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Pacific Gas & Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pacific Gas & Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.73.

Pacific Gas & Electric Stock Performance

NYSE PCG opened at $13.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.22 and a 200-day moving average of $16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.55. Pacific Gas & Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $12.97 and a 52-week high of $21.72.

Pacific Gas & Electric (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Pacific Gas & Electric had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Pacific Gas & Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pacific Gas & Electric Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Pacific Gas & Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Pacific Gas & Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pacific Gas & Electric news, EVP Carla J. Peterman sold 32,519 shares of Pacific Gas & Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $562,578.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 151,116 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,306.80. The trade was a 17.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Pacific Gas & Electric

PG&E Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

