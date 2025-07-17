MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) versus San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Critical Review

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MV Oil Trust and San Juan Basin Royalty Trust”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MV Oil Trust $18.58 million 3.46 $17.65 million $1.31 4.27 San Juan Basin Royalty Trust $7.03 million 39.98 $5.16 million $0.02 301.50

MV Oil Trust has higher revenue and earnings than San Juan Basin Royalty Trust. MV Oil Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than San Juan Basin Royalty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MV Oil Trust 94.10% N/A 374.87% San Juan Basin Royalty Trust 55.18% 39.81% 29.82%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares MV Oil Trust and San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

3.5% of MV Oil Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.4% of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

MV Oil Trust has a beta of -0.18, suggesting that its share price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About MV Oil Trust

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds term net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. MV Oil Trust was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About San Juan Basin Royalty Trust

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest in Southland’s oil and natural gas interests in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. It also owns subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net-producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

