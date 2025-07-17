MYR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

MYR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $180.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MYRG shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on MYR Group from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on MYR Group from $174.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, June 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on MYR Group from $172.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on MYR Group from $138.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th.

MYRG stock opened at $189.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 86.95 and a beta of 1.19. MYR Group has a 12-month low of $86.60 and a 12-month high of $190.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $169.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.76.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $833.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.98 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MYR Group will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of MYR Group during the 1st quarter worth about $440,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of MYR Group by 12,329.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 68,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,802,000 after acquiring an additional 68,430 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of MYR Group by 219.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,502,000 after acquiring an additional 43,865 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MYR Group by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of MYR Group by 187.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,297,000 after acquiring an additional 18,831 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

