New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $18.27 Million Stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 228,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,562 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $18,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 62.8% during the first quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 325.0% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 190.9% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 54.4% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Elizabeth Meloy Hepding sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $293,230.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,407.08. This trade represents a 24.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 38,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total transaction of $3,209,690.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 193,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,040,233.58. This represents a 16.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $86.12 on Thursday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.61 and a twelve month high of $106.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.43.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.02). Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IR. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective (up from $91.00) on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $94.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Melius lowered shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Melius Research set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.42.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

