New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $19.67 Million Position in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 1,302.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,586 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,712 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $19,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,762,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $537,494,000 after buying an additional 48,507 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,021,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,122,000 after acquiring an additional 102,104 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 10.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,912,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,302,000 after acquiring an additional 174,088 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 4.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 839,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,901,000 after acquiring an additional 34,583 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 637,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,900,000 after acquiring an additional 88,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UMBF. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on UMB Financial from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen cut UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial set a $128.00 price target on shares of UMB Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Piper Sandler set a $135.00 price target on shares of UMB Financial and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 5,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total value of $550,995.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 288,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,417,490.45. This represents a 1.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UMB Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $108.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. UMB Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $129.94. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.54.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.37. UMB Financial had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $563.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UMB Financial Corporation will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 20.13%.

About UMB Financial

(Free Report)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.