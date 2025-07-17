New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stock Position in Rambus, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Rambus, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 93.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 352,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 169,852 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.33% of Rambus worth $18,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RMBS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Rambus by 442.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,449,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,042,000 after buying an additional 4,445,146 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Rambus by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,999,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $264,287,000 after buying an additional 2,093,953 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 4th quarter worth about $94,368,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 4th quarter worth about $51,500,000. Finally, Analog Century Management LP bought a new position in Rambus in the 4th quarter worth about $43,625,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rambus alerts:

Rambus Stock Performance

RMBS opened at $66.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.70. Rambus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.43 and a 52-week high of $69.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RMBS. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Rambus

Insider Activity

In other Rambus news, Director Steven Laub sold 3,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $202,960.68. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,826.24. This represents a 25.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 6,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total transaction of $298,165.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 319,241 shares in the company, valued at $14,994,749.77. This represents a 1.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,848 shares of company stock worth $602,933 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.