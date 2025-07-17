New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 226,138 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,802,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226,138 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in NU were worth $18,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NU by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NU by 8.4% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of NU by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 9,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of NU by 51.4% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NU by 74.1% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on NU. Susquehanna increased their target price on NU from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NU from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NU in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on NU from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NU currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Shares of NU opened at $13.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $16.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.98.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). NU had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

