New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 5,831 Shares of Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 242,144 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,831 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $18,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 567.6% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 227 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 245.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 422 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 442.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. 95.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MOD. KeyCorp began coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Modine Manufacturing from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Modine Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.50.

Shares of NYSE:MOD opened at $91.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.35 and its 200 day moving average is $94.67. Modine Manufacturing Company has a 52 week low of $64.79 and a 52 week high of $146.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The auto parts company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $647.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.13 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing Company will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

