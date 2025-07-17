Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG) Major Shareholder Vladimir Galkin Acquires 222,222 Shares

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Vladimir Galkin purchased 222,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.14 per share, with a total value of $9,142,213.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 2,444,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,564,426.16. This represents a 10.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Vladimir Galkin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 15th, Vladimir Galkin purchased 111,111 shares of Newegg Commerce stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.56 per share, with a total value of $3,284,441.16.

On Wednesday, July 9th, Vladimir Galkin purchased 57,920 shares of Newegg Commerce stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.77 per share, with a total value of $1,260,918.40.

On Tuesday, July 8th, Vladimir Galkin purchased 64,199 shares of Newegg Commerce stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.10 per share, with a total value of $1,162,001.90.

Newegg Commerce Price Performance

NEGG stock opened at $27.12 on Thursday. Newegg Commerce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $56.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.38 and a 200 day moving average of $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newegg Commerce

About Newegg Commerce

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Newegg Commerce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Newegg Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Newegg Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Newegg Commerce by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 34,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Newegg Commerce, Inc operates as an electronics-focused e-retailer in North America. The company offers desktops, laptops, gaming laptops, peripherals, and accessories; CPU/processors, graphic cards, motherboards, storage devices, and computer accessories; home video and audio, headphones, pro audio/video, cellphones, wearables, and digital cameras; display and printing, office technology furniture, office supplies, and mailing and inventory supplies; and software, digital downloads, warranty and services, 3rd party gift cards, and entertainment products.

