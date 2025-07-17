NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) Stock Price Up 2.3% – Time to Buy?

NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$9.54 and last traded at C$9.50. Approximately 2,151,108 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 1,720,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.29.

NXE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Desjardins set a C$13.50 price objective on shares of NexGen Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$8.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.37 and a beta of 1.76.

NexGen Energy Ltd is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. The company’s projects portfolio consists of ROOK I, Radio Property, and the IsoEnergy, at the Athabasca Basin. The Rook I property hosts the world-class Arrow Zone, the Bow discovery.

