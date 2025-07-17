Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 160 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,168 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,916 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 8.4% during the first quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 2,189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 9.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,629 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target (down from $135.00) on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.20.

Advanced Energy Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $139.42 on Thursday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $75.01 and a one year high of $144.54. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.26. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.62%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John Donaghey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,060. This represents a 15.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul R. Oldham sold 1,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total transaction of $154,003.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 31,006 shares in the company, valued at $4,070,777.74. This trade represents a 3.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

