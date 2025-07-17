Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 304 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 352,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,115,000 after acquiring an additional 129,647 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,159,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sean Compton sold 1,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $190,976.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,096 shares in the company, valued at $2,123,210.88. This represents a 8.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $202,035.03. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,339.73. This represents a 26.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,474 shares of company stock valued at $3,666,988. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

NXST stock opened at $179.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $173.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.66 and a 1 year high of $191.86.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 29.21% and a net margin of 12.21%. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 21.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.69%.

NXST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.71.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

