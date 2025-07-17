Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 119.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,632 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 147 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

EPAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on EPAM Systems from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Guggenheim upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on EPAM Systems from $270.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.93.

NYSE EPAM opened at $166.83 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $176.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.15 and a 1-year high of $269.00.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

