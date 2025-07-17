Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 359.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,613,000 after buying an additional 89,031 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 371,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,437,000 after buying an additional 7,799 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Fedenia Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter valued at $459,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 30,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.14, for a total value of $4,564,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 693,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,461,470.18. This trade represents a 4.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citizens Jmp cut Mr. Cooper Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.14.

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Up 2.3%

NASDAQ:COOP opened at $146.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.65. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.05. Mr. Cooper Group Inc has a 52 week low of $80.35 and a 52 week high of $158.00.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $560.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.57 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 25.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mr. Cooper Group Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

Further Reading

