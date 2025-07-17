Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Geo Group Inc (The) (NYSE:GEO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Geo Group Inc (The) (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) by 98.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 847,575 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Geo Group were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Geo Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Geo Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Geo Group by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 13,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its holdings in shares of Geo Group by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 19,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Geo Group by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Geo Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on GEO. Jones Trading reduced their target price on Geo Group from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Geo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Noble Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Geo Group in a report on Monday, March 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Geo Group in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $35.00 target price on Geo Group in a report on Monday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Geo Group Stock Performance

Shares of GEO opened at $25.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Geo Group Inc has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $36.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.18, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.81 and a 200 day moving average of $27.84.

Geo Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). Geo Group had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $604.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Geo Group Inc will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

About Geo Group

(Free Report)

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Geo Group Inc (The) (NYSE:GEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Geo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.