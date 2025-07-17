Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 50,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 21,708 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.1% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 221,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after buying an additional 6,623 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 194,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 17,183 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

GPK opened at $22.01 on Thursday. Graphic Packaging Holding Company has a 12-month low of $20.86 and a 12-month high of $30.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.72.

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Graphic Packaging declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 23.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on GPK shares. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

(Free Report)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.