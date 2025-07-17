Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,783 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Safehold were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Safehold by 4.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 28,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Safehold by 2.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 228,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,271,000 after acquiring an additional 6,083 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Safehold by 9.0% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 336,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,300,000 after acquiring an additional 27,719 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Safehold by 12.1% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 5,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Safehold during the first quarter worth about $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SAFE opened at $15.19 on Thursday. Safehold Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $28.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.44. The company has a current ratio of 37.17, a quick ratio of 37.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Safehold ( NYSE:SAFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 28.20%. The company had revenue of $97.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Safehold’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Safehold Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Safehold’s payout ratio is presently 48.63%.

SAFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Safehold from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Safehold from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Safehold from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Safehold from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Safehold in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

