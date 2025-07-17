Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 998 Shares of Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAUR. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Laureate Education during the 4th quarter valued at about $408,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Laureate Education during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Boston Partners increased its position in Laureate Education by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,584,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,497,000 after buying an additional 130,172 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Laureate Education by 132.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 430,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,880,000 after buying an additional 245,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Laureate Education by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 179,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after buying an additional 15,559 shares in the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laureate Education Stock Performance

Shares of LAUR opened at $23.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.60. Laureate Education has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $24.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LAUR shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Laureate Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Laureate Education from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

