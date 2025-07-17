Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,998 Shares of Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report) by 30.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,998 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Upbound Group were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in Upbound Group by 59.9% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Upbound Group by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Upbound Group by 64.3% in the first quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in Upbound Group in the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Upbound Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Upbound Group in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Upbound Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

Upbound Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UPBD opened at $24.99 on Thursday. Upbound Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.69 and a fifty-two week high of $38.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. Upbound Group had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 36.30%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Upbound Group, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Upbound Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 17th. Upbound Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Upbound Group

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 1,653 shares of Upbound Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.90 per share, with a total value of $42,812.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 89,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,460. The trade was a 1.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 25,077 shares of company stock worth $592,594 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Upbound Group

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

