Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 56 Shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Powell Industries were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of Powell Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Powell Industries by 29.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,783,000 after purchasing an additional 15,770 shares during the period. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Powell Industries by 16.6% in the first quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Powell Industries by 2.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Powell Industries by 15.9% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Powell Industries Stock Up 3.1%

NASDAQ:POWL opened at $217.60 on Thursday. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.01 and a 12 month high of $364.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $190.94 and its 200-day moving average is $197.12.

Powell Industries Dividend Announcement

Powell Industries ( NASDAQ:POWL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.47. Powell Industries had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The company had revenue of $278.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were paid a $0.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Powell Industries’s payout ratio is 7.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Powell Industries

In other news, CEO Brett Alan Cope sold 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.55, for a total value of $1,426,476.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 147,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,050,019.05. This trade represents a 4.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael William Metcalf sold 3,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.55, for a total transaction of $825,566.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 28,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,084,895. The trade was a 11.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,308 shares of company stock worth $3,574,755. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Powell Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

