Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 622 Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1,732.4% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 158.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.50 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.58.

NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Performance

NexPoint Residential Trust stock opened at $34.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.98 and a 1 year high of $48.37. The company has a market cap of $868.57 million, a PE ratio of -26.84, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.16.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative net margin of 12.57% and a negative return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $63.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.29 million. Equities analysts anticipate that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

NexPoint Residential Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is presently -159.38%.

Insider Transactions at NexPoint Residential Trust

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, insider Paul Richards bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.92 per share, for a total transaction of $164,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 24,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,761.88. This trade represents a 25.39% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 15.36% of the company’s stock.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NXRT,” primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with “value-add” potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

