Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 126,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $2,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,194,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,557,951 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter worth about $113,156,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 7,689,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824,600 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3,403.3% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,374,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,577,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $23.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.46 and a 200 day moving average of $21.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.13. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $14.21 and a twelve month high of $29.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 66.78%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

NCLH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Friday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.42.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Featured Stories

