nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVT shares. Citigroup increased their price target on nVent Electric from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on nVent Electric from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on nVent Electric from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on nVent Electric from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at nVent Electric

In other news, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 4,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.35, for a total transaction of $247,915.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 32,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,997.75. This trade represents a 11.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NVT opened at $74.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.31. nVent Electric PLC has a 1 year low of $41.71 and a 1 year high of $81.20.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $809.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.74 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 18.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts predict that nVent Electric PLC will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.86%.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

Further Reading

