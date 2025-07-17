NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) CEO Jen Hsun Huang Sells 75,000 Shares

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.36, for a total transaction of $12,327,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 74,648,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,269,182,261. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jen Hsun Huang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 11th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $12,450,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 9th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total transaction of $12,233,250.00.

On Monday, July 7th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.35, for a total transaction of $11,876,250.00.

On Wednesday, July 2nd, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.39, for a total transaction of $11,729,250.00.

On Monday, June 30th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.53, for a total transaction of $11,814,750.00.

On Friday, June 27th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.02, for a total transaction of $11,776,500.00.

On Wednesday, June 25th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $11,440,500.00.

On Monday, June 23rd, Jen Hsun Huang sold 50,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.81, for a total transaction of $7,190,500.00.

On Friday, June 20th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 50,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $7,213,000.00.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $171.37 on Thursday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $173.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.76 and a 200-day moving average of $129.39.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The company had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Pachira Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,778 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guided Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Guided Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,858 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Arete Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.22.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

