NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by MOKAN Wealth Management Inc.

MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 12.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,941 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 1.4% of MOKAN Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 5,702 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $972,000. Capital & Planning LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,483 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,631,000 after purchasing an additional 35,815 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.22.

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.4%

NVDA stock opened at $171.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.28, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.13. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $172.40.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.29%.

Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.36, for a total transaction of $12,327,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 74,648,225 shares in the company, valued at $12,269,182,261. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 48,792 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.96, for a total value of $7,999,936.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,729,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,565,212.88. The trade was a 2.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,767,150 shares of company stock valued at $701,030,045. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

