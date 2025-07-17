NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 712,087 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 12,995 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 2.5% of Spire Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $77,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Wealth Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 5,702 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $972,000. Capital & Planning LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,483 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,631,000 after purchasing an additional 35,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Seaport Res Ptn raised NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price target on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $190.00 price target on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.22.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $171.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.28, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.39. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $172.40.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The business’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.29%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total value of $131,760,200.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,214,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,535,101.24. The trade was a 9.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $11,440,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 75,548,225 shares in the company, valued at $11,524,126,241.50. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,767,150 shares of company stock valued at $701,030,045. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

