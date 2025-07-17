NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 134.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,352 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,217 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.6% of Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $21,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 198.2% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA opened at $171.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $144.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.13. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $172.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The company had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.29%.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $11,440,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 75,548,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,524,126,241.50. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total transaction of $131,760,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,214,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,535,101.24. This trade represents a 9.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,767,150 shares of company stock valued at $701,030,045. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Summit Insights raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.22.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

