Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.83.

OCSL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ OCSL opened at $14.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.38 and a beta of 0.68. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $18.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.80.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.06). Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $70.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.95%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,230.77%.

In other news, Director Craig A. Jacobson bought 14,910 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $199,943.10. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 71,667 shares in the company, valued at $961,054.47. The trade was a 26.27% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Armen Panossian bought 8,000 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.13 per share, with a total value of $113,040.00. Following the purchase, the insider owned 20,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,748.57. This represents a 62.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 259.0% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Abound Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. 36.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

