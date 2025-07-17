OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Shares Purchased by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,799 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OFG. Amundi boosted its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 186.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 23,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 15,282 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 137,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after purchasing an additional 8,589 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 29,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,167,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,423,000 after purchasing an additional 89,450 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OFG opened at $43.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.75. OFG Bancorp has a one year low of $33.15 and a one year high of $47.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.22.

OFG Bancorp ( NYSE:OFG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $178.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.35 million. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 15.23%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OFG Bancorp will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.78%.

In other OFG Bancorp news, CFO Maritza Arizmendi sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total value of $207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 63,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,630,196.80. This represents a 7.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OFG shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on OFG Bancorp from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on OFG Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on OFG Bancorp from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Hovde Group dropped their price target on OFG Bancorp from $53.50 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts; certificate of deposits, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; credit cards; cash management; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

