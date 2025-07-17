Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ) Stock Holdings Cut by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP reduced its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Free Report) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTNQ. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,343,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,467,000 after acquiring an additional 83,719 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,552,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 490,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,298,000 after acquiring an additional 33,701 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,703,000 after acquiring an additional 28,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PKS Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,391,000.

PTNQ opened at $71.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.99. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.21 and a fifty-two week high of $77.83.

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

