Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 35.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Packaging Corporation of America were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 1,033.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Packaging Corporation of America alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Packaging Corporation of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Packaging Corporation of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.80.

Packaging Corporation of America Stock Up 1.5%

PKG opened at $202.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $193.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.65. The company has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.82. Packaging Corporation of America has a 1 year low of $172.72 and a 1 year high of $250.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Packaging Corporation of America had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 10.09%. Sell-side analysts expect that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Corporation of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Packaging Corporation of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.30%.

Packaging Corporation of America Profile

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Corporation of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Corporation of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.