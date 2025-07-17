Pathfinder Acquisition (OTCMKTS:PFDRU) Stock Price Down 23.6% – Here’s Why

Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:PFDRU – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 23.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.78 and last traded at $7.95. Approximately 5,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 8,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.41.
Pathfinder Acquisition Stock Down 23.6%
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.95.
About Pathfinder Acquisition
Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology or technology-enabled sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.
