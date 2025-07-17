Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.3% of Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $225.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective (up from $180.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.86.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.5%

GOOGL opened at $182.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $171.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.53 and a 52 week high of $207.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. This is an increase from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 9.36%.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,275. This represents a 8.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total value of $5,801,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,559,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,991,919.84. This trade represents a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 183,343 shares of company stock valued at $31,296,140. Corporate insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

