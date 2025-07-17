Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Position Lowered by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $4,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.7% in the first quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 104,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.5% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.1% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 9.0% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.5% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $116.50 on Thursday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.57 and a 12 month high of $131.91. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $504.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target (up previously from $123.00) on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.82.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

