Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $3,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 6,183 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 26.2% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 8.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.7% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNW opened at $90.94 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.22. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation has a 12-month low of $80.50 and a 12-month high of $96.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.09). Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Corporation will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 71.17%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PNW. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.78.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

