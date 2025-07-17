Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) Shares Sold by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 40.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Portland General Electric by 2.3% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Portland General Electric by 4.8% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Portland General Electric by 88.5% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 85,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 40,329 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 7.7% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 28,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 24.7% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 22,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of POR stock opened at $40.72 on Thursday. Portland General Electric Company has a one year low of $39.55 and a one year high of $49.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.56.

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $928.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.02 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric Company will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a positive change from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 24th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 73.94%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on POR shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.60.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

