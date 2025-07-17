Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $130.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on POST shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on Post from $133.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Post from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Post from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Post from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th.

NYSE:POST opened at $105.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.60 and its 200-day moving average is $111.24. Post has a 1-year low of $103.33 and a 1-year high of $125.84.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Post had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 4.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Post will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total value of $190,697.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 43,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,767,546.47. The trade was a 3.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William P. Stiritz purchased 186,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $109.11 per share, for a total transaction of $20,375,201.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,298,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,027,556.37. This trade represents a 4.54% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 232.1% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 167.2% during the 1st quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 281.2% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

