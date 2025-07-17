Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $5,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kendall Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 35,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 50,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 12,187 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 6,808 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 176,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after buying an additional 14,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Innoviva by 2.6% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 76,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

Innoviva Stock Performance

Shares of INVA opened at $20.25 on Thursday. Innoviva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.67 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -20.05 and a beta of 0.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Innoviva ( NASDAQ:INVA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Innoviva had a positive return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $88.63 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Innoviva, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Innoviva in a research note on Friday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Innoviva in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; XERAVA (eravacycline) for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in adults; and XACDURO, a beta lactamase inhibitor for the treatment of hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia.

