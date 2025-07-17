Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $6.45 Million Holdings in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,229 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Olin were worth $6,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OLN. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Olin by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Olin by 160.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,206 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Olin by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Olin in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Olin alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OLN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Olin from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Olin from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Olin from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered Olin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Olin from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Olin Stock Performance

Olin stock opened at $20.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.10 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.34. Olin Corporation has a 52-week low of $17.66 and a 52-week high of $50.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Olin had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Olin Corporation will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Olin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 156.86%.

Olin Profile

(Free Report)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.