Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Stock Position Lifted by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,834 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 368.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 349.5% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on PB shares. Wall Street Zen raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Hovde Group lowered their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prosperity Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.80.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE PB opened at $72.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.32. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.57 and a 52-week high of $86.76.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $306.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.17 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 27.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 44.19%.

Insider Activity at Prosperity Bancshares

In other news, Director Ned S. Holmes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 97,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,011,931.70. This trade represents a 0.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 11,900 shares of company stock valued at $842,005 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

