Purpose Bitcoin ETF (TSE:BTCC.B) Trading 2% Higher – Should You Buy?

Purpose Bitcoin ETF (TSE:BTCC.B – Get Free Report) traded up 2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$23.15 and last traded at C$22.95. 552,186 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 570,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$22.49.

Purpose Bitcoin ETF Trading Up 2.0%

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$20.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$19.25.

