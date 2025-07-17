Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL) Position Increased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,741,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,486 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,310,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,770,000 after purchasing an additional 757,354 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,883,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,741,000 after purchasing an additional 156,167 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,429,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,436,000 after purchasing an additional 214,557 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 122.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,122,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,678,000 after purchasing an additional 617,092 shares during the period.

Get Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF stock opened at $40.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.16. Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $41.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.89.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Profile

The Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (PVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to large-cap value companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PVAL was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.