Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Given Neutral Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. UBS Group currently has a $38.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $36.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Radian Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Compass Point downgraded Radian Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Radian Group from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Radian Group

Radian Group Price Performance

Radian Group stock opened at $33.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.72. Radian Group has a 52 week low of $29.32 and a 52 week high of $37.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Radian Group had a net margin of 46.29% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $318.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Radian Group will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.95%.

Radian Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 21st that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 16.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Radian Group news, Director Howard Bernard Culang sold 8,773 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total value of $292,755.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,050 shares in the company, valued at $268,628.50. The trade was a 52.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Eric Ray sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,768.10. The trade was a 68.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,944,414. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Radian Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Radian Group by 16.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 39,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Radian Group by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 5,182 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the 4th quarter worth $409,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 121,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,983,000 after buying an additional 12,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Radian Group by 3,667.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 243,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,363,000 after buying an additional 237,031 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Radian Group

(Get Free Report)

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.