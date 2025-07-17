Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) Shares Up 4.4% – Should You Buy?

Rallybio Corporation (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.44 and last traded at $0.43. 453,333 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 749,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

Several brokerages recently commented on RLYB. Jones Trading reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rallybio in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rallybio in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of Rallybio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Rallybio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 13th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of -1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.55.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). The business had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter. Rallybio had a negative net margin of 5,682.19% and a negative return on equity of 72.31%. On average, analysts anticipate that Rallybio Corporation will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its position in shares of Rallybio by 336.5% in the 4th quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 96,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 74,334 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Rallybio by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 441,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 37,618 shares during the period. Allostery Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rallybio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $771,000. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Rallybio by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 1,298,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 422,685 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rallybio Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in development and commercialization of life-transforming therapies for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is RLYB212, a monoclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT); and RLYB211 for the prevention of FNAIT.

