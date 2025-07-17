Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raymond James Financial were worth $3,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Raymond James Financial by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Raymond James Financial by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James Financial by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James Financial by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James Financial by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raymond James Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $498,188.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 78,227 shares in the company, valued at $10,677,203.23. This trade represents a 4.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 6,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total value of $963,227.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 74,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,935,053.46. This represents a 8.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RJF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Raymond James Financial from $136.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Raymond James Financial in a report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Raymond James Financial from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Raymond James Financial in a research note on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Raymond James Financial from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on Raymond James Financial

Raymond James Financial Price Performance

Raymond James Financial stock opened at $156.15 on Thursday. Raymond James Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $104.24 and a one year high of $174.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.84. The company has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.02.

Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.02). Raymond James Financial had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. Raymond James Financial’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Raymond James Financial, Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. Raymond James Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.25%.

Raymond James Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.