Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RRX) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Regents Gate Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,211,000. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Regal Rexnord by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 7,724 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp set a $180.00 price target on shares of Regal Rexnord and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Louis V. Pinkham sold 10,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.33, for a total value of $1,486,515.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 175,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,691,624.82. This represents a 5.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Stock Performance

Shares of RRX opened at $145.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.26. Regal Rexnord Corporation has a 1 year low of $90.56 and a 1 year high of $185.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.74.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.33. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regal Rexnord Corporation will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.89%.

About Regal Rexnord

(Free Report)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.