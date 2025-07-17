Research Analysts Set Expectations for NBIX FY2025 Earnings

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 14th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.70 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.71. The consensus estimate for Neurocrine Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is $4.28 per share.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $572.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.06 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.91.

NBIX stock opened at $133.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 45.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.53. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52 week low of $84.23 and a 52 week high of $157.98.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 143.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Jude Onyia sold 59,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.46, for a total value of $7,803,986.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 18,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,385,982.94. This represents a 76.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $61,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 4,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,550. The trade was a 8.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,251 shares of company stock worth $14,978,602 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

