Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Stock Holdings Raised by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 332.9% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 118.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 211.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $36.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.13. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.68 and a 52-week high of $52.61.

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 28.96% and a return on equity of 3.31%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on REXR. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

