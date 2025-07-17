Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO) Shares Sold by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC decreased its position in Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,796 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RIO. Mechanics Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Bfsg LLC lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 5,754.5% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 644 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Monday. DZ Bank upgraded Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Rio Tinto Stock Performance

Rio Tinto stock opened at $59.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.47 and its 200-day moving average is $60.06. The company has a market cap of $74.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Rio Tinto PLC has a 12 month low of $51.67 and a 12 month high of $72.08.

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

