Riverbend Wealth Management LLC Has $2 Million Stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Riverbend Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,441 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.8% of Riverbend Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 198.2% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $171.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.39. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $172.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.29%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total value of $25,673,284.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,018,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,391,014.08. This represents a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $142,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 26,671,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,808,670,208. The trade was a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,767,150 shares of company stock valued at $701,030,045 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.22.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

